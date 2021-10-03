Firefighters Working Hard to Prepare the Land Devastated by the Monument Fire for Winter Rains
The Monument Fire, which burned 50 structures–including 20 residences and sent thousands of residents fleeing, is now 223,001 acres and 80 percent contained. Rains and cooler weather stabilized California’s 14th largest wildfire in modern history–it has not grown since September 27. All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted. Firefighters are focusing on clearing out hotspots and hazards as well as preparing the damaged land to withstand the onslaught of winter rains.kymkemp.com
