Wanted: Dead, Ninja Gaiden Developer’s New Game, Shown at TGS 2021
On the last day of TGS 2021, England-based publisher 110 Industries and ex-Ninja Gaiden developers Soleil have revealed a brand new action game named Wanted: Dead. Set in a “dark and dangerous version” of science-fiction Hong Kong, the game is described as a third-person action with “spectacular melee combat and exciting gunplay” where you will need sharpened skills to survive. Wanted: Dead is planned to be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022.thenerdstash.com
