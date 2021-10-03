CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Wanted: Dead, Ninja Gaiden Developer’s New Game, Shown at TGS 2021

By Sidharta F. Rasidi
thenerdstash.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the last day of TGS 2021, England-based publisher 110 Industries and ex-Ninja Gaiden developers Soleil have revealed a brand new action game named Wanted: Dead. Set in a “dark and dangerous version” of science-fiction Hong Kong, the game is described as a third-person action with “spectacular melee combat and exciting gunplay” where you will need sharpened skills to survive. Wanted: Dead is planned to be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022.

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
techraptor.net

New G.I. Joe Game in Developer at Wizards of the Coast

A new G.I. Joe game is in development over at Wizards of the Coast, promising to provide players with a " AAA, 3rd Person Action/Adventure game" in the coming years. G.I. Joe is such an old franchise that your grandpa could have conceivably owned some of the earliest toys as a kid. Naturally, it's no stranger to the gaming world; last year saw the release of the multiplayer shooter G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout. The franchise has a presence in the tabletop world, too; last year, Renegade announced that it was making a G.I. Joe tabletop game. Now, we've learned that a new video game based on the franchise is in development.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Monster Hunter Rise Music to Be Performed at TGS 2021

Capcom announced that new music from Monster Hunter Rise will be performed at TGS 2021. Beyond the new piece of music from Monster Hunter Rise that will release during TGS 2021, the show will include other music featured in the title as well. The program will be held on September 30, 2021 during the Monster Hunter Spotlight program. The program will air at 10pm JST/6am PT/9am ET.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Fabrik Games Could Be Developing A New Sci-Fi Horror Title For PlayStation

Fabrik Games was just today announced as having been acquired by Firesprite, the former Sony London team that has now found a home within PlayStation so technically Fabrik Games is part of PlayStation Studios, and if recent job listings are any indication, they could be working on a new sci-fi horror game.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Stone
IGN

Scarlet Nexus - Official Xbox Game Pass Trailer | TGS 2021

Scarlet Nexus arrives on Xbox Game Pass today. The new trailer gives us a quick look at the game. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
u.today

The Sims Creator Develops New “Scary” Blockchain- and AI-Based Game

A "scary game about self-discovery" According to a recent article by Bloomberg, the company Gallium Studios, which is behind popular game The Sims, has inked a partnership with DLT gaming company Forte Labs to create a new game under the title Proxi. In this game based on blockchain and AI,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Twisted Metal Game Reportedly Being Developed by Destruction AllStars Creators

New information on a supposed Twisted Metal revival has surfaced to suggest that development on the next game in the series is being handled by Lucid Games, the studio known for the development of Destruction AllStars. The new game is supposedly in early development now with a release planned to coincide with the new Twisted Metal TV series that's currently scheduled for a 2023 release.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tgs#Casual Games#Action Games#Game Development#Tgs 2021#Industries#Wiiu#Devil S Third#Russian#Thq
noisypixel.net

Action Game ‘Ninja Issen’ Looks Really Cool in New Gameplay Trailer

CFK announced they will publish the Asteroid-J-developed ninja action game, Ninja Issen, on Nintendo Switch and PC-via Steam in 2021. The publisher also released a trailer that gives players a look at the neon action and level design featured in the game. The new elements shown in the trailer include cutscenes, a new stage, and gigantic bosses. Further, you get a preview of the in-game abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Square Enix’s Triangle Strategy TGS 2021 trailer

Square Enix has provided its fans with a number of new trailers for their upcoming video game lineup at this week’s Tokyo Game Show 2021. One of the new trailers is for the promising, but oddly named, upcoming strategy title Triangle Strategy, which is listed as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Triangle Strategy leads you through a riveting story that changes based on your decisions and is due to be released on 4th March, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Bluepoint Games Developing a Brand New Title, Not a Remake

Bluepoint Games is now officially part of PlayStation Studios following today's announcement of Sony's acquisition, but the developer's next title won't be a remake like it has come to be known for. In fact, Bluepoint Games is now developing a brand new, original title. Talking during a new interview with IGN, president Marco Thrush said: "Our next project, we're working on original content right now. We can't talk about what that is, but that's the next step in the evolution for us."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Country
Japan
gamerevolution.com

Scarlet Nexus is coming to Xbox Game Pass, TGS 2021 reveals

Scarlet Nexus has been revealed for the Xbox Game Pass service, with the announcement being made during Tokyo Game Show 2021. The acclaimed JRPG is making its way to the subscription-based service, which grants players access to an abundance of games for a monthly charge. It was also revealed that new DLC is on its way.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

New Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Details Revealed At TGS 2021

Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show presentation this morning was all about Monster Hunter, showcasing new additions coming to existing games like Monster Hunter Stories 2 and Monster Hunter Rise. However, all eyes were on the significant expansion for Rise next summer, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The Sunbreak segment introduced us to...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Bluepoint Games Finally Acquired by Sony, New IP in Development

Bluepoint Games, the developer of Demon Souls Remake, has now been acquired by Sony. This has been a long time coming. The developer has been working with Sony for several years now, which must be why Sony is confident in its purchase. Bluepoint Games has predominantly worked on remakes and...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Last Monster Hunter Rise Collab is Ghost ‘n Goblins, Shown at TGS

Today at Tokyo Game Show 2021, Capcom finally announced the fifth and last Capcom Collab Event Quest for Monster Hunter Rise, and that is Ghost ‘n Goblins, which will come out on October 29. The Monster Hunter Rise TGS 2021 stream shows how the armor will turn your Hunter into Ghost ‘n Goblins legendary knight and main character, Arthur.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Capcom TGS Show Announces New Monster Hunter Details

As is apparently required by some obscure corner of Japanese law we don't have time to look up. Capcom has given new details on Monster Hunter as part of their Tokyo Game Show presentation, including first details on the recently announced Sunbreak expansion. Sunbreak. The flagship monster for Sunbreak will...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

FFVII The First Soldier To Add a New Ninja Class

Square Enix has revealed that it will add a new Ninja class to FFVII: The First Soldier. The announcement came with a new gameplay trailer for the mobile battle royale title, detailing each of the five classes and their unique abilities. Additionally, the trailer also gave fans a glimpse into a few class-specific skins for the Sorcerer and Ninja.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising early build footage shown at TGS 2021

Microsoft's Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 broadcast featured an early demo build of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. Yoshitaka Murayama and Junko Kawano showed up briefly at the broadcast to share the latest updates on the new IP made as a spiritual successor to the Suikoden series. They also revealed that the development studio in charge of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is Natsume-Atari.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy