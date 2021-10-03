Wanted: Dead, Ninja Gaiden Developer’s New Game, Shown at TGS 2021

A new G.I. Joe game is in development over at Wizards of the Coast, promising to provide players with a " AAA, 3rd Person Action/Adventure game" in the coming years. G.I. Joe is such an old franchise that your grandpa could have conceivably owned some of the earliest toys as a kid. Naturally, it's no stranger to the gaming world; last year saw the release of the multiplayer shooter G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout. The franchise has a presence in the tabletop world, too; last year, Renegade announced that it was making a G.I. Joe tabletop game. Now, we've learned that a new video game based on the franchise is in development.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO