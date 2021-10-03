Dota 2 International Tickets Refunded Days Before Event

For those who somehow haven’t noticed, the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t go away. We’re still very much in the middle of it here in the US, with on average 100,000 cases and 2,000 deaths a day. Parts of Europe aren’t faring any better. Given that, it might surprise you to know that Valve was planning to hold Dota 2’s The International tournament as a live event; it had been delayed from April to October 7th-17th and had been moved from Sweden to Bucharest, Romania, where Valve hoped for a large live audience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO