Dota 2 International Tickets Refunded Days Before Event

By Siddhartha Munuswamy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValve has decided to refund Dota 2 International (TI) tickets just mere days before the event was set to begin. The International is Dota 2‘s biggest yearly tournament, where the world’s top teams gather to compete against each other. TI is also well known for its massive prize pools, with the winning team amassing a few million dollars. TI 9 (2019) still holds the record for being the esports tournament with the largest prize pool: $34.3 million. The evolution is all the more staggering considering the first iteration of TI back in 2011 had a prize pool of $1.6 million. Team OG, winners of TI 9, took $18,200,000 home.

#Valve#Dota 2#Ti 9#Covid#Team Aster#Moba
Video Games
