Racial slur by visiting player stops Vandercook Lake football game in 3rd quarter, police say

VANDERCOOK LAKE, MI - Friday night’s Vandercook Lake football game ended early when a visiting player used a racial slur against a Vandercook Lake player, police said. The game against Oakland Christian High School of Auburn Hills ended at 9:15 p.m., Oct. 1 in the third quarter due to the slur, said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy supervising the game left after the game was called, police said, and did not investigate the incident.