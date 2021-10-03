CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racial slur by visiting player stops Vandercook Lake football game in 3rd quarter, police say

By Samuel Dodge
 6 days ago
VANDERCOOK LAKE, MI - Friday night’s Vandercook Lake football game ended early when a visiting player used a racial slur against a Vandercook Lake player, police said. The game against Oakland Christian High School of Auburn Hills ended at 9:15 p.m., Oct. 1 in the third quarter due to the slur, said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy supervising the game left after the game was called, police said, and did not investigate the incident.

Phil Smith
5d ago

I'm all for ending racism etc... but the player should have been expelled from the game and future games but not the ending of the game.

RichardCranium
6d ago

They end a game, for a word? how about a 15 yard penalty.

Twister
4d ago

If These Kids Can't Get Use To Some Name Calling, They Will Never Hack It In The NFL, If They Make It There!

