Vice Visits Siskiyou County and Looks at the Water Wars With Hmong Growers
Vice’s video above looks at the clash between Hmong growers and law enforcement in Siskiyou County, our neighbor to the north. They take a deeper dive in this article linked here, How a War Over Weed and Water Led to a Deadly Police Shooting. The tagline for the article, “A California county cracked down on Hmong marijuana farmers by cutting off their water supply. Then came the wildfire” captures the ongoing tensions both in Siskiyou County and elsewhere as communities integrate traditional cultures in the area with those, particularly those of immigrants from other countries, coming to grow cannabis.kymkemp.com
