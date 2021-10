In my virtualization environment, there's a vCenter server running on version 6.7 and underlying ESXi hosts running on 6.5 & 6.7. ESXi hosts have vSphere 6.0 Ent+ licenses. We're planning to upgrade the vCenter server to version 7.0 but ESXi hosts will keep running on their current hypervisor versions and will be upgraded to version 7.0 after a few months. Since vCenter 7.0 can manage ESXi hosts running on version 6.5 and above, so with upgrade of vCenter server to 7.0, do we need to upgrade the licenses of ESXi hosts also to vSphere 7.0 Ent+? Or can they keep running with their existing licenses?

