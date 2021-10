Netflix's adaptation of Dark Horse's Dept. H has officially found its director. On Tuesday, a report revealed that Alice Waddington, who is best known for helming Paradise Hills, is set to direct the upcoming live-action film. The script is being written by T.S. Nowlin, who previously worked on The Maze Runner. Producers will include Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Paul Schwake of Dark Horse Entertainment. The original Dept. H comic series was created by Matt Kindt and colored by Sharlene Kindt, and began being published in April of 2016. Twenty-four issues of the series have been published.

