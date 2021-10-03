Giants close within 21-18 after long Saquon Barkley TD catch

Saquon Barkley still has a ways to go before he is back to his typical self, but he reached a landmark in his road back to normalcy after tearing his ACL last year. Barkley leaped into the end zone for his first touchdown since 2019 in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, which, at the time, gave New York the lead early in the fourth quarter. Barkley finished with 51 rushing yards on 16 carries, slightly less than his rushing output against Washington, but he did add in six receptions for 43 yards, easily the most involved he has been in the passing game so far this season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO