Giants close within 21-18 after long Saquon Barkley TD catch

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants have been looking for more big plays from running back Saquon Barkley on the ground, but they’ll make do with one through the air. Barkley split out wide on the Giants’ first play after a Saints punt in the fourth quarter and Jones hit him in stride for a 54-yard touchdown. Jones ran for a two-point conversion and the Giants now trail the Saints 21-18 with just under seven minutes to play at the Superdome.

