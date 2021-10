If neither Giancarlo Stanton nor Aaron Judge makes another big swing over the last six games of the Yankees’ regular season -- hard to believe off what we saw from them last weekend at old Fenway -- just the season they’ve given their team so far is all any Yankees fan could have hoped for. From both of them. This is the kind of power the Yankees hoped they would see from their two power forwards from the time they made the trade for Stanton and put him in the same batting order with All Rise Judge.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO