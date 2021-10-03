CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Macon, Sumter by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Macon; Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Macon, west central Dooly and northeastern Sumter Counties through 345 PM EDT At 312 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Pennington, or 8 miles northeast of Americus, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Oglethorpe, Andersonville, Andersonville National Historic, Clearview, Methvins, New Era, Flint River Wma and Pennington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

