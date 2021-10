NORMAL, Ill. — After starting the day in third place, women's golf has jumped to a first place tie with host Illinois Wesleyan University after posting a new Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Championships lowest one-round score with today's 293 (+5). Today's score is three strokes lower than the previous CCIW record, which was set yesterday in round one by Wesleyan. The Firebirds also now hold a new school record for lowest 18-hole score, which was previously set less than a month ago at the Wartburg Fall Invitational. Both Wesleyan and Carthage have carded 609 (+33) in the first two rounds of the tournament, with the final round scheduled for tomorrow morning.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO