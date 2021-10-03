Have the landed gentry landed in Atlantic City? | Letters

The composition of the busload of Atlantic City politicians and developers who traipsed up to Asbury Park in search of clues on how to turn their city around is telling. If the photographs accompanying the recent article “Why can’t Atlantic City be more like Asbury Park?” are representative of the three dozen scouts, the already declining Black population of Atlantic City had better start packing their bags. It’s hardly what they call “good optics” for a city with a population that’s more than two-thirds minority to send a group that’s predominantly white to survey another city for clues on how to revive itself.