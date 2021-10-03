CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

Have the landed gentry landed in Atlantic City? | Letters

By Letters to the Editor
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The composition of the busload of Atlantic City politicians and developers who traipsed up to Asbury Park in search of clues on how to turn their city around is telling. If the photographs accompanying the recent article “Why can’t Atlantic City be more like Asbury Park?” are representative of the three dozen scouts, the already declining Black population of Atlantic City had better start packing their bags. It’s hardly what they call “good optics” for a city with a population that’s more than two-thirds minority to send a group that’s predominantly white to survey another city for clues on how to revive itself.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Kearny, NJ
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Boonton, NJ
CBS News

U.S. and Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to hold talks Saturday and Sunday about containing extremist groups in Afghanistan and easing the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country, officials from both sides said. The talks are a continuation of "pragmatic engagements with the Taliban on issues of...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Mikie Sherrill
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
The Associated Press

Biden will not block documents sought by House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.
POTUS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
159K+
Followers
76K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy