Ravens-Broncos: Pregame Notes, Ty'Son Williams Suprise Scratch

By Todd Karpovich
 6 days ago

The Ravens and Broncos are dealing with several key injuries heading into their Week 4 matchup.

In a surprise move, running back Ty'Son Williams was inactive for the Ravens. Williams had season lows in carries (five) and offensive snaps (29) last week against the Lions.

Williams is second on the Ravens with 164 yards rushing, but coaches have not been pleased with his two fumbles and how he's run over the past two weeks.

Ravens' running backs are Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le'Veon Bell, who will make his debut after he was elevated from the practice squad.

Bell did not participate in training camp so he needed several weeks to get into football shape.

Last season, Bell ran 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns in nine games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He then had a falling out with coach Andy Reid.

The Ravens other inactive players are left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and safeties DeShon Elliott (quad) and Ar'Darius Washington

Baltimore did catch a break with cornerback Anthony Averett, who did not practice Friday after injuring his ankle the previous day. Averett has been the starter since Marcus Peters went down with a season-ending knee injury and appears ready to play against the Broncos.

Denver will be playing without both starting guards, Dalton Risner (ankle) and Graham Glasgow (knee). Netane Muti and Quinn Meinerz will take their place.

Denver's other inactives: LB Baron Browning, G Graham Glasgow, S Jamar Johnson, LB Andrew Mintze, G Dalton Risner, QB Brett Rypien, and CB Kary Vincent Jr.

Broncos’ RB Melvin Gordon, listed as questionable with a rib/lower leg injury, is expected to play.

