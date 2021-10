From Cincinnati Children’s Young & Healthy Podcast. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-34. September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and it is imperative to have conversations about mental illness and mental health. In this week’s episode, we discuss suicide prevention with Dr. Courtney Cinko, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Cincinnati Children’s. Our conversation includes who is at risk for suicide, red flags parents should look for, how to have a conversation about suicide, resources, and so much more.

