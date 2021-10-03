Steelers inactives come as expected for Week 4 against Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be looking for a new quarterback, but Spencer Rattler hasn’t proved he should be the guy to replace Ben Roethlisberger. With another underwhelming performance underway as the Oklahoma Sooners trail the Texas Longhorns, it’s clear that Spencer Rattler is not the best quarterback available in this draft class. Given how talented he is and the fact that he plays for Lincoln Riley, many assumed Rattler would be ready to go on to the NFL sooner rather than later.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO