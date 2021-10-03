Steelers inactives come as expected for Week 4 against Green Bay
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. With four players already ruled out due to injury, there were two players elevated from the practice squad on Saturday in order to help cover the loss. With seven players needed to fill out the list just like last week, there are three healthy scratches. The Steelers full inactive list comes courtesy of Steelers.com.www.chatsports.com
