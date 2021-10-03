CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers inactives come as expected for Week 4 against Green Bay

By Behind the Steel Curtain
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. With four players already ruled out due to injury, there were two players elevated from the practice squad on Saturday in order to help cover the loss. With seven players needed to fill out the list just like last week, there are three healthy scratches. The Steelers full inactive list comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Green Bay Packers#Steelers Com#Wr
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s injury is a blessing in disguise

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon. Could that be a blessing in disguise?. In what’s looking like a sure bet to be Roethlisberger’s last season, the Steelers don’t have much of a backup plan. At least, it would seem that way, as Big Ben’s backups are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 5: Cardinals crush 49ers; Steelers stop bleeding; Browns win thriller

The Week 5 schedule features a pair of high-profile playoff rematches from last season, and a potential thriller on the West Coast on Sunday afternoon. The Rams and Seahawks meet on Thursday Night Football in a rematch of last year’s NFC first-round matchup. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite on the road, and it is Matthew Stafford’s chance to get his first victory at Seattle as a starting quarterback.
NFL
chatsports.com

2 quarterbacks that should be on Steelers radar for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise quarterback. Here are two names they should consider in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Ben Roethlisberger at 39 years of age and his rapid decline in production on the field, it is time to start thinking about what quarterback the Steelers need to pick in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft. These two quarterbacks I believe should be on the Steelers radar.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
steelers.com

Steelers make moves ahead of Broncos game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field. Receiver Cody White was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The last two weeks White was activated to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad for the Packers and Bengals games. He had two receptions for 17 yards against Cincinnati.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers just missed out on a potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be looking for a new quarterback, but Spencer Rattler hasn’t proved he should be the guy to replace Ben Roethlisberger. With another underwhelming performance underway as the Oklahoma Sooners trail the Texas Longhorns, it’s clear that Spencer Rattler is not the best quarterback available in this draft class. Given how talented he is and the fact that he plays for Lincoln Riley, many assumed Rattler would be ready to go on to the NFL sooner rather than later.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Inactives vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh will be without three starters in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward and cornerback Akhello Witherspoon are all inactive for Pittsburgh this week. Watt and Highsmith...
NFL
chatsports.com

Five things to watch for when the reeling Steelers go to Green Bay

Oct. 1—1. Your first-place Packers: They got off to a rocky start, but it only took the Packers two weeks to rebound and find themselves in familiar territory: alone at the top of the NFC North division. To be sure, the Bears and Vikings kicker Greg Joseph did their parts...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Green Bay Packers Favored by More Than a TD Over Steelers

Fresh off a comeback win on Sunday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers have opened as 7.5-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 4 matchup. In addition, the over/under for next Sunday’s clash is set at 46.5, courtesy of BetOnline. After suffering a shocking, blowout loss to...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five things to know about the Green Bay Packers, the Steelers' Week 4 opponent

The Steelers will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are some things to know about the NFC North foe. Their pass rush is the weakest the Steelers have faced so far. It’s quickly starting to feel like the Steelers’ chances in a...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy