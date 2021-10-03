CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Wiggins now vaccinated, will be available for home games

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 6 days ago
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After Warriors starting small forward Andrew Wiggins appeared deeply resistant toward being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as recently as last week, Wiggins has now been vaccinated against it, according to his head coach Steve Kerr, reports Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area (Twitter link).

Due to strict ordinances pertaining to large indoor events in the city of San Francisco (every attendee over the age of 12 needs to be vaccinated), it appeared that the vaccine-resistant, maximum-salaried swingman was in danger of missing all 41 of Golden State’s home games for the 2021-22 season.

Wiggins will now be available to play every home game this season, tweets Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle adds (Twitter link) that Wiggins will be able to play as early as Monday in the team’s first preseason game against the Trail Blazers.

The NBA previously announced it would not compensate unvaccinated players for games missed in markets with indoor vaccination requirements. How much of Wiggins’s $31.6M salary for this season would be docked per game was unclear, as it remains unclear for now whether individual teams or the NBA at large would be fining players.

