SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds of pediatric cancer patients and their families directly benefit through the Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon. It raises money through the Sanford Health Foundation to help the Sanford Children’s Hospital, and a local family talked about their journey with a cancer diagnosis. Holly Huntimer was entering Kindergarten when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. She completed months of chemotherapy and radiation thanks to generous donors who made it possible for her to receive the best care close to home at the Castle of Care. The best part, Holly is now cancer-free.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO