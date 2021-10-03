Oklahoma State jumps to No. 12, OU stays put in AP Top 25 after both improve to 5-0
The Oklahoma State Cowboys made a big move in the Associated Press Top 25 while the Sooners stayed put after both teams improved to 5-0 over the weekend. The Cowboys jumped from No. 19 to No. 12 in the latest poll after beating the then-No. 21 Baylor Bears 24-14 on Saturday. Jaylen Warren ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and Spencer Sanders totaled 258 yards – 182 passing and 76 rushing – in the victory.www.koco.com
