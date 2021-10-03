CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State jumps to No. 12, OU stays put in AP Top 25 after both improve to 5-0

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma State Cowboys made a big move in the Associated Press Top 25 while the Sooners stayed put after both teams improved to 5-0 over the weekend. The Cowboys jumped from No. 19 to No. 12 in the latest poll after beating the then-No. 21 Baylor Bears 24-14 on Saturday. Jaylen Warren ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and Spencer Sanders totaled 258 yards – 182 passing and 76 rushing – in the victory.

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Ap Top 25#Baylor Bears#American Football#Ou#Ap#Sooners#Longhorns#The Oklahoma Ford Gameday
The Spun

Auburn Player Ejected After Brutal Targeting Call

If the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home this Saturday, they’ll need to do it without defensive back Smoke Monday. During the first half of play, Monday was ejected for targeting. It wasn’t really a debatable call since he lowered the crown of his helmet and launched himself at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings just missed out on an intriguing replacement for Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings may look to the draft to find a replacement for Kirk Cousins, but one option is coming off the board with Spencer Rattler struggling. If the Vikings are ready to move on from Kirk Cousins, the obvious path would be to take a quarterback in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers just missed out on a potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be looking for a new quarterback, but Spencer Rattler hasn’t proved he should be the guy to replace Ben Roethlisberger. With another underwhelming performance underway as the Oklahoma Sooners trail the Texas Longhorns, it’s clear that Spencer Rattler is not the best quarterback available in this draft class. Given how talented he is and the fact that he plays for Lincoln Riley, many assumed Rattler would be ready to go on to the NFL sooner rather than later.
NFL
Herald Democrat

Southeastern jumps on SNU early to improve to 4-0

BETHANY, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State jumped out to a 17-0 lead and went on to beat Southern Nazarene, 31-10, in Great American Conference action despite its lowest yardage total of the season. Southeastern (4-0, 4-0), which is off to its best start since 2017, did most of its work...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KHON2

‘Iolani improves to 5-0 after routing Damien 38-0 in homecoming game

‘Iolani improved to 5-0 after routing Damien 38-0 on Friday afternoon in its homecoming game at Kozuki Stadium. The Raiders were led by workhorse running back Brody Bantonilla, who scored a game-high two touchdowns on 16 carries and 70 yards. All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station. Both...
FOOTBALL
weareiowa.com

Iowa State falls out of AP Top 25, Iowa remains at No. 5

Clemson tumbled to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, snapping its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10. The Tigers (2-2) lost for the second time this season Saturday — falling in double overtime to North Carolina State — and dropped 16 spots from No. 9 in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy