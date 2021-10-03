I don't think space is an issue. It's $$$$.

G-5 separate into different playoff divisions, Division 1 wil now have 3 subdivisions: P-5, G-5 and FCS. The G-5 subdivision will force some G-5 schools to want to make the move to P-5. Schools like Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, South Florida, Colorado State , Memphis may be candidates but will any P-5 conferences accept them? That's the question. The easy solution would to have a Power 6 which would include the P-5 wannabes from the AAC and MWC. Maybe the AAC and MWC merge. It appears that it is already happening with Air Force and Colorado State joining the AAC. The Power 6 would have about 80 members while the G-5 would have 10-20 less members unless some FCS schools want to make the move up which I think several will. I can see schools JMU, North Dakota State, Villanova, Delaware, seriously considering a move to the G-5. Depending on the future NCAA post season playoff structure, Independents like Notre Dame, Army and UConn may have to find football conference membership to become eligible. It'll take some compromise and time.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 HOURS AGO