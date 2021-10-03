CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

I don't think space is an issue. It's $$$$.

By Old Line Hokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's plenty of space on and around campus. UConn doesn't have a land problem like Miami, Pitt or Georgia Tech. UConn doesn't have the money or/and they don't have the will or vision to build an on-campus stadium. At this point, it doesn't make any sense. UConn should've built an on-campus stadium when they joined the BEFC 17-18 years ago. Right now they're a football independent like UMass. Some are suggesting UConn go back to FCS.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA Today

Pac-12 analyst on USC: "I don't think they care that much"

We wrote early Monday morning that USC football needs to display one thing above all else this year. That one thing is PRECISELY what a Pac-12 football analyst thinks the Trojans lack. The one thing USC needs to display, in order to convince top coaches this is a job worth...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Tampa

‘This Is Going To Be Georgia’s First Real Tough Road Test’: Adam Zucker Previews #2 Georgia Vs #18 Auburn, Plus 6 Other Games

(CBS Local Sports) – College football rolls along this week with a great slate of games across CBS and CBS Sports Network. CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to CBS Sports’ Adam Zucker about this week’s matchups including a clash of top 25 teams with Georgia and Auburn plus the number one team in the country, Alabama, heading to College Station to lock horns with the Aggies. #2 Georgia at #18 Auburn: Saturday, October 9, 3:30pm ET on CBS “It’s Georgia-Auburn and because it’s at Jordan-Hare Stadium, you never know what might happen. We enjoyed watching the prayer from a few years back on our...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
clemsonsportstalk.com

Michael Felder dives deep into Clemson's issues: 'I don't think it's a D.J. problem'

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Support a 100% Clemson-owned business. Michael Felder from Stadium always offers excellent analysis, and it's not just from knee-jerk reactions or uneducated takes. He does his homework. So when Swanny sat down with him this week, his analysis of Clemson's offensive issues was incredible.
CLEMSON, SC
sportswar.com

I'm not convinced Cincinnati makes it even if they go undefeated.

If Georgia and Alabama only have one loss each, they will both probably make it in over Cincinnati. If Oklahoma goes undefeated they will get in over Cincinnati. And In the B1G you've currently got 4 undefeated teams. If any one of them goes undefeated, they will certainly be in before Cincinnati. And even a 1-loss B1G champion will probably also get in over Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WNCT

Duke, Georgia Tech meet trying to move forward after losses

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke and Georgia Tech both had momentum after wins by double-digit margins before opening October with a big stumble. The Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets meet Saturday for the chance to regroup, and maybe find some consistency. Duke (3-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is coming off a 38-7 loss to rival North Carolina, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

New Virginia Tech football offer: DJ Pickett

Virginia Tech has offered Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Country Day 2025 athlete DJ Pickett. Here's a quick look at him. Take advantage of our HOKIES2021 deal to get premium access to HokieHaven for just $1.67/month for your first year. This opportunity lasts only through the Notre Dame game this weekend, so join now to avoid missing out!
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Uconn#Befc#Umass#Fcs
sportswar.com

It wouldn't surprise me if the Power 5 and

G-5 separate into different playoff divisions, Division 1 wil now have 3 subdivisions: P-5, G-5 and FCS. The G-5 subdivision will force some G-5 schools to want to make the move to P-5. Schools like Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, South Florida, Colorado State , Memphis may be candidates but will any P-5 conferences accept them? That's the question. The easy solution would to have a Power 6 which would include the P-5 wannabes from the AAC and MWC. Maybe the AAC and MWC merge. It appears that it is already happening with Air Force and Colorado State joining the AAC. The Power 6 would have about 80 members while the G-5 would have 10-20 less members unless some FCS schools want to make the move up which I think several will. I can see schools JMU, North Dakota State, Villanova, Delaware, seriously considering a move to the G-5. Depending on the future NCAA post season playoff structure, Independents like Notre Dame, Army and UConn may have to find football conference membership to become eligible. It'll take some compromise and time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sportswar.com

Betting you owned a Betamax in the 80's

1 College Football Team Already Eliminated From Bowl Contention... -- banishedtothelounge 10/06/2021 09:51AM. After a series of staggering defeats, UConn meets up with a team -- lchoro 10/06/2021 2:05PM. What is the NIL income in aggregate from both of these teams? 😳 ** -- VPI63 10/06/2021 7:31PM. Actually the article...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Virginia Tech Olympic Sports Update: Women’s, Men’s Soccer Continue To Roll

In this week’s Olympic Sports Update, Virginia Tech women’s and men’s soccer are on a roll, while volleyball is still searching for its first ACC win. After a season in which the No. 17 Virginia Tech women’s soccer team (8-2-2, 2-0-2 ACC) lost seven of its first nine ACC games, 2021 has offered a change of scenery, a change of direction and a change of results.
VIRGINIA STATE
sportswar.com

SabreBetrics: Week 6 Betting Guide – A Game Of Inches

We were treated to another chaotic and entertaining slate of games last weekend. Alabama and Georgia cemented their stranglehold on championship aspirations. Cincinnati emerged victorious in South Bend, bolstering its outside chances of making the College Football Playoff. Oregon and Florida experienced gut-wrenching upsets on the road. Most surprisingly, John Harbaugh and Michigan won a highly anticipated game!
NFL
sportswar.com

I guess it's a NCAA rule...

That D-1 softball programs can't scrimmage other D-1 programs? I'm seeing NCAA D-1 programs playing the likes of Wingate, Carson-Newman, Pfeiffer, Mars Hill, ... Tech should play Transylvania (KY) on Halloween.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Virginia Knows Malik Cunningham Will Provide Tough Test

One challenging part of the Virginia football schedule in 2021 connects directly to the other teams’ rosters. Prior to the start of the season, it looked like the Cavaliers could potentially face seven returning starters at quarterback in their eight ACC games. That list included Sam Howell (North Carolina), Sam...
VIRGINIA STATE
Columbus Telegram

'I don't think it will ever be the same': Running a college hoops program has changed forever, says Fred Hoiberg

INDIANAPOLIS — Intentional or not, it was certainly worth a chuckle. Or maybe in Fred Hoiberg's case, it wasn't. More than two years ago, Hoiberg was at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic taking over the sports world when, during Nebraska's March 12, 2020, Big Ten Tournament game against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, he was asked to leave the floor with a few minutes remaining in the game after looking ill on the bench.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech in Week 6

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish could use a bounce-back performance, but it won’t come easy under the bright lights of Lane Stadium. The Fighting Irish are coming off their first loss of the season. The No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats came into Notre Dame Stadium and built a 17-0 first-half lead over the No. 9 Irish. Kyren Williams and Braden Lenzy found the end zone to help Notre Dame cut its deficit to 17-13 with 8:20 left in the game, but Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder ran in a touchdown to seal a 24-13 victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy