CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Those mentales will get after you !

By uber hokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon beat Richmond ,Charlotte beat MTSU ,GT beat UNC, Pitt hammered GT -- hokiewasp 10/03/2021 8:10PM. I'm not counting VT out. We can win the Coastal if we get our act together. ** -- NokieHokie 10/03/2021 1:01PM. ND is very beatable, i just wish they didn't lose to Cincinnati. **...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

Do they get NIL payments for that appearance?

Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts will be in Charlotte next Tuesday -- David Cunningham. Keve was in Richmond last Mon. Terrific guy and a great rep for VT. ** -- Hokester 10/06/2021 4:09PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
sportswar.com

Nope, UVA scrimmaged JMU and Longwood last weekend

I think Duke came to unc Charlotte to play a round robin last weekend ** -- Roll-Tech 10/07/2021 7:17PM. I don't agree. See no harm in scheduling other D1 programs as long as . . . -- MidloHokie 10/07/2021 10:35PM. You must log in before you can reply to this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Young woman who ‘grinded’ with Urban Meyer scared to go out and may lose her job as he walks away unscathed

A 24-year-old woman whose dance next to NFL head coach Urban Meyer went viral has been placed under investigation by her employer.New Horizon Media Group, a marketing company headquartered in Ohio, told USA Today it had begun an internal probe into the female employee after she was filmed dancing near the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at Urban Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.Her mother said the woman had been targeted for abuse since the video was released and is afraid to leave her house.The mother said she was praying her daughter didn’t get fired as she needs the job.“It’s ruining her...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Cincinnati#Coastal#Cincy
sportswar.com

Betting you owned a Betamax in the 80's

1 College Football Team Already Eliminated From Bowl Contention... -- banishedtothelounge 10/06/2021 09:51AM. After a series of staggering defeats, UConn meets up with a team -- lchoro 10/06/2021 2:05PM. What is the NIL income in aggregate from both of these teams? 😳 ** -- VPI63 10/06/2021 7:31PM. Actually the article...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Hokies Softball Fall Ball Game Friday Has Been Cancelled

Not really shocking considering the weather situation. The teams will try to reschedule, although it probably won’t be played in Salem. The Hokies next game will be Tuesday at 11:30 in Blacksburg versus Wingate. [Post edited by VTChip at 10/07/2021 2:38PM]
BLACKSBURG, VA
sportswar.com

Debatable. Shivering could be physical reaction to emotional distress.

Forgot(?) the game plan was to slow down the game with play clock and keep Clemson O off of the field. Fumbled a few snaps [fact] due to poor concentration [conjecture?]? Did he melt down on a big stage and/or due to interaction with coaches on the sideline? Fuente seemed to be focusing on the play in the field and seemed to have peripheral knowledge of what was happening on the bench behind him.
HEALTH
sportswar.com

Probably not as interesting on the nation level perhaps ..

. but I certainly add them to the list of games I could be watching at any one time. I do the same for games on the SEC Network and the BTN Network. I'll be more interested in watching UVA vs Louisville than Boise State vs BYU this Saturday for example.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Virginia Tech Olympic Sports Update: Women’s, Men’s Soccer Continue To Roll

In this week’s Olympic Sports Update, Virginia Tech women’s and men’s soccer are on a roll, while volleyball is still searching for its first ACC win. After a season in which the No. 17 Virginia Tech women’s soccer team (8-2-2, 2-0-2 ACC) lost seven of its first nine ACC games, 2021 has offered a change of scenery, a change of direction and a change of results.
VIRGINIA STATE
sportswar.com

Virginia Knows Malik Cunningham Will Provide Tough Test

One challenging part of the Virginia football schedule in 2021 connects directly to the other teams’ rosters. Prior to the start of the season, it looked like the Cavaliers could potentially face seven returning starters at quarterback in their eight ACC games. That list included Sam Howell (North Carolina), Sam...
VIRGINIA STATE
sportswar.com

Recent Women's Lacrosse Team Photo

Looks like most of the team is back. There are over 40 players. Looks like Kayla Frank at the bottom right side of the team photo. It appears the team is unified and having fun this fall. Still no roster on Hokie Sports. I'd like to know if there are any new transfers and how many of Sung's 2021 signees joined the team.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

I have had really good luck with

Sportsurge.net. Prior to having YouTube TV and now ACCN, I used the site to watch a number of different sports online. This site includes NCAAF, NFL, NBA, etc. All the available college games should show on their website by Saturday.
NFL
sportswar.com

Not so sure. Who is going to beat them?

Not sure about point #2 - if they are 11-1 they're very likely to get in -- Synaesthesia 10/08/2021 09:09AM. UGA will have one loss, so it's doubtful any 1-loss non-conference champ... -- EDGEMAN 10/08/2021 09:47AM. We have a lot more than 3, for some reason VT is using the...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Coach Young is a breath of fresh air after Greenberg and Buzz

Both of the former head coaches felt they were smarter than anyone else around VT. They got prickly when asked tough questions about their coaching, which led to some bad press, even when winning. Coach Young's approach is definitely a better fit for VT and the Blacksburg area.
BLACKSBURG, VA
sportswar.com

It wouldn't surprise me if the Power 5 and

G-5 separate into different playoff divisions, Division 1 wil now have 3 subdivisions: P-5, G-5 and FCS. The G-5 subdivision will force some G-5 schools to want to make the move to P-5. Schools like Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, South Florida, Colorado State , Memphis may be candidates but will any P-5 conferences accept them? That's the question. The easy solution would to have a Power 6 which would include the P-5 wannabes from the AAC and MWC. Maybe the AAC and MWC merge. It appears that it is already happening with Air Force and Colorado State joining the AAC. The Power 6 would have about 80 members while the G-5 would have 10-20 less members unless some FCS schools want to make the move up which I think several will. I can see schools JMU, North Dakota State, Villanova, Delaware, seriously considering a move to the G-5. Depending on the future NCAA post season playoff structure, Independents like Notre Dame, Army and UConn may have to find football conference membership to become eligible. It'll take some compromise and time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
blackchronicle.com

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy