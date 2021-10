“I think traditions are important, rituals like these are important,” says Macken Murphy (CAS’20) Macken Murphy has rewritten his graduation speech four times. Why?. When he first wrote a draft in January 2020, hoping to be selected as the class student speaker, Murphy (CAS’20) naturally had no idea that the COVID-19 pandemic was about to upend the final months of college for his class. He rewrote the speech when officials thought the ceremony would be held in fall 2020, but safety concerns kept increasing so that date didn’t pan out. He kept tweaking along the way. This weekend, he’ll finally deliver the speech when the long-delayed Class of 2020 147th Commencement takes place on Nickerson Field.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO