Military

US raises concern as China flies warplanes south of Taiwan

By Associated Press
CBS 58
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Chinese military flew 16 warplanes over waters south of Taiwan on Sunday as the United States expressed concern about what it called China's "provocative military action" near the self-governing island that China claims. China sent 38 warplanes into the area on Friday and 39 aircraft...

techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Satellite images show China deployed fighter jets designed for electronic warfare to airbases near Taiwan

China’s military is expanding its airbases near Taiwan by deploying its new fighter jets, which are designed for electronic warfare, according to satellite imagery and a People’s Liberation Army source.China has sent a record number of warplanes, 148 in just the past week, to the island’s air defence identification zone as part of its strategy to ramp up its military intimidation of the self-ruling democracy and test its air defences.On Monday, a record 56 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan’s airspace, prompting Taipei’s defence ministry to scramble its air defence system and issue warnings. The show of force marked the fourth...
MILITARY
UPI News

China calls on U.S. to withdraw troops from Taiwan

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China called on the United States to withdraw troops from Taiwan on Friday in response to reports that a small presence of American troops have been training forces there for at least a year. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States should halt...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
AFP

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday to discuss Chinese commercial practices that Washington deems unfair. This was the second consultation between the chief trade negotiators from the world's two biggest economies after relations were damaged under former US president Donald Trump. The two last spoke in May. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and the impact that it has not only on the United States and China but also the global economy," the USTR said in a statement. China's state-run Xinhua news agency said the two sides "conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges."
FOREIGN POLICY
erienewsnow.com

US submarine hits underwater object in South China Sea

A US nuclear powered submarine struck an object underwater in the South China Sea on Saturday, according to two defense officials. A number of sailors on board the USS Connecticut were injured in the accident, the officials said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to a statement from US Pacific Fleet. It's unclear what the Seawolf-class submarine may have hit while it was submerged.
MILITARY
TheConversationAU

Tony Abbott warns China could 'lash out' at Taiwan soon

Former prime minister Tony Abbott has warned China could “lash out disastrously” at Taiwan very soon. In a speech in Taipei, Abbott condemned China’s growing belligerence towards Taiwan and said Australia should not be indifferent to its fate. Abbott – who as prime minister concluded the free trade agreement with China – recalled the warmer relations between China and Australia in those days. “Much has changed in just six years, but it’s not Australia’s goodwill towards the people of China, about a million of whom are now Australians and making a fine contribution to our country,” he said. Australia had no issue with China,...
POLITICS
AFP

Damaged US nuclear sub arrives in Guam

An American nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an object in the South China Sea arrived Friday in Guam with 11 injured aboard, a US official said. The US Navy revealed on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a Seawolf class fast-attack submarine, had "struck an object while submerged" on October 2 in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to give the precise location where the incident occurred but said it happened in the South China Sea. Eleven sailors were injured including two moderately.
MILITARY
AFP

US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: official

US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese troops for months, a move which China warned Friday could cause "serious harm" to relations between Washington and Beijing. A contingent of around 20 special operations and conventional forces has been conducting the training for less than a year, the Pentagon official, who declined to be identified, told AFP Thursday, adding that some of the trainers rotate in and out. The official largely confirmed a Wall Street Journal report which said the training has been going on for at least a year, amid China's rising verbal threats against the island ally of the United States. Beijing opposes self-ruled Taiwan -- which it views as its own territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary -- having any official diplomatic exchanges and has aggressively tried to dissuade politicians from visiting in recent years.
MILITARY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How China flights near Taiwan enflame tensions

A recent spate of Chinese military flights off southwestern Taiwan has prompted alarm from the island, which Beijing claims as its own, and is increasing tensions in a region already on edge. The flights are one piece of a complex puzzle in Asia, where the United States and its allies have stepped up their naval maneuvers and Australia announced last month it is acquiring nuclear-powered submarines in a deal seen as a direct challenge to Beijing. Meanwhile, Japan has grown increasingly vocal about China becoming a security threat.Experts agree that armed conflict is not imminent, but as military activity...
POLITICS
Reuters

Call Taiwan a country, French senator says, angering China

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan should be called a country, a senior French senator said on Friday during a visit to Taipei, doubling down on earlier comments that have angered Beijing, which views the island as one of its provinces, not a country. Taiwan’s name is a tricky issue. Formally called the...
U.S. POLITICS

