David Montgomery leaves Week 4 after suffering gruesome knee injury

By Josh Hill
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears running back David Montgomery left Week 4 after suffering a nasty knee injury in the middle of one of his best games. The Chicago Bears were dealt a brutal blow in the middle of an otherwise fantastic Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions. Justin Fields bounced back...

Sporting News

Best Fantasy Week 5 Waiver Pickups: Backups Damien Williams, Trey Lance set to take over after David Montgomery, Jimmy Garoppolo injuries

Every week, fantasy football owners hope there are no injuries, but we also know that a big injury, especially at RB, leads to the best pickups. So, again, while we definitely don't root for guys to get hurt, we're also quick see opportunity when they do. Our top Week 5 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds are headlined by such players, as Bears handcuff Damien Williams is line to be a starter for at least a game or two depending on the severity of David Montgomery's knee injury and Trey Lance might be taking over at QB in San Francisco if Jimmy Garoppolo's calf injury keeps him out. Fortunately, there weren't many more key players who left games early, but plenty more potential breakouts had nice performances, including Sam Darnold, Dawson Knox, Dalton Schultz, Hunter Renfrow, and Darnell Mooney.
Report: Bears lose David Montgomery (knee) 4-5 weeks

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is expected to miss four to five weeks with a sprained knee, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Montgomery exited Sunday's 24-14 victory against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter. He rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. The 100-yard outing was...
FanSided

Chicago Bears: David Montgomery injury not as serious as anticipated

Sunday’s Week 4 victory over the Detroit Lions came with a major price for the Chicago Bears. Starting running back David Montgomery left early in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. When Montgomery was originally helped off the field, the look on his face signaled major concern. He winced...
FOX Sports

Montgomery's knee injury means uncertainty for Bears offense

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears' offense has dealt with adversity from injuries since the second game of the season. It will only worsen heading into preparation for their game Sunday at Las Vegas against the Raiders, because now the injuries include running backs as well as quarterbacks.
Daily Herald

Montgomery's knee injury puts damper on Bears' win over Lions

CHICAGO -- Despite a resurgent afternoon for a troubled Bears offense, it didn't come without a potential problem. Running back David Montgomery suffered a left knee injury in the fourth quarter and did not return to Sunday's 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions. Bears head coach Matt Nagy offered few...
CBS Sports

Bears' David Montgomery: To miss multiple weeks?

Montgomery (knee) is reportedly nursing a sprain that is expected to sideline him 4-to-5 weeks, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports. The Bears aren't expected to offer an official update on Montgomery's health until Wednesday, but early test results at least appear to indicate that he's avoided a season-ending issue. If a recovery timetable between four and five weeks is indeed accurate, Montgomery will likely end up recording a stint on IR. Damien Williams appears the favorite to lead Chicago's backfield in the meantime, as long as he can manage to play through his thigh bruise. The Bears also have rookie Khalil Herbert around to pick up some slack, with a road matchup against the Raiders on deck for Week 5.
