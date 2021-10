The Browns apparently have concluded Jedrick Wills hobbling is a better option at left tackle than anyone else on the roster. Wills is still bothered by the ankle injury he sustained in the first half of the season opener with the Chiefs on Sept. 12, yet the plan is to start him against the Vikings on Oct. 3. He started against the Texans in the second game and again last week against the Bears and had to leave both games.

