After record highs and high fire danger in Saturday’s forecast, things turn for the cooler, wetter and — occasionally — stormier. Two incoming storm systems will provide an extended chance of showers and storms beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing through at least Wednesday. The Sunday night round of weather could bring 1-2 inches of rainfall. There is also a marginal risk of severe weather along and south of the Kansas Turnpike to Interstate 35, with hail the main concern.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO