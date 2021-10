Elton John, Ringo Starr, and Shakira were named in a new leak of private financial documents, known as the Pandora Papers, that offer a glimpse at the tangled web of offshore accounting and alleged tax avoidance schemes used by some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people. The Pandora Papers were published over the weekend by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which was also behind a similar document dump known as the Panama Papers (the Panama Papers also included some big celebrity names, including Jackie Chan and Bono). While much of the documents explore the dealings of billionaires and...

