NBA

Hornets' DJ Carton: Out for preseason opener

 6 days ago

Carton won't be available Monday for the Hornets' preseason opener against the Thunder due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Hornets haven't clarified whether Carton is out because he tested positive for the virus, or if he was merely deemed a close contact of an infected person or persons. Either way, his absence to begin the preseason won't help his long-shot bid for a spot on the Hornets' opening night roster. The 21-year-old guard signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hornets after going undrafted out of Marquette this summer and is expected to begin his career with Charlotte's G League affiliate in Greensboro.

