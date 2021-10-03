CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GomSpace, SpaceAble Sign Contract to Enhance Sustainability of Low Earth Orbit

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 6 days ago

AALBORG, Denmark (GomSpace PR) — GomSpace enters into an agreement with SpaceAble, to enhance the sustainability of Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The contract is worth 21MSEK [US $3.27 million] and the project will begin in 2021 with expected delivery in late 2023. The mission is designed to enhance the sustainability...

parabolicarc.com

Interesting Engineering

A New Kind of Inflatable Pod Could House Future Astronauts on Mars

As we look forward to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Artemis Program to send humans back to the Moon, there is already a bigger target in sight: Mars. For years, humanity has dreamt of what the Red Planet might offer and hopefully, we will see humans land there within our lifetimes. Unlike other space missions though, these humans might not come back to Earth for years and NASA has already made its decision of where they will stay during this time.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

China lunar mission reveals Moon was volcanically active much later than expected

Volcanic activity was taking place on the Moon more recently than scientists previously believed, according to “young” rock samples brought back from the lunar surface by a Chinese space probe.Lunar basalt rock samples brought back by the Chang’e-5 mission dated back approximately two billion years, while similar samples brought back by earlier space missions dated back at least three billion years.These findings were established by an international team of researchers, including those from the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, said a study published in the journal Science on Wednesday.The Chang’e-5 space probe was China’s first since the 1970s to bring...
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

Brazil Successfully Tests S50 Rocket Engine for Microsat Launcher

This is an important step for the Brazilian Space Program, which will now advance in the construction of its Microsatellite Launch Vehicle (VLM) and VS-50. BRASILIA, Brazil (AEB PR) — The test of the S50, which took place this Friday (1st), at a unit of the Institute of Aeronautics and Space (IAE), was a success. The engineers present were very happy with the results. Among the various authorities were the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), Marcos Pontes, the president of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), Carlos Moura, the director of the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA), Lieutenant Brigadier from the air Hudson Costa Potiguara, the director of the Aeronautics and Space Institute (IAE), brigadier air O`Donnell, and the president of the Aerospace Industries Association of Brazil (AIAB), Julio Shidara, as well as representatives of the national industry, for middle of Avibrás.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
parabolicarc.com

Mynaric Adds Space Industry Leader Hans Koenigsmann to Supervisory Board

Longtime SpaceX Vice President nominated by supervisory board to replace resigning supervisory board member. LOS ANGELES, Calif., October 6, 2021 – Mynaric today announced that space industry leader Hans Koenigsmann was nominated to join its supervisory board. Koenigsmann was nominated by the supervisory board to replace resigning supervisory board member Gerd Gruppe, a former Executive board member of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), contingent on court approval. Mynaric wins Koenigsmann for his first advisory role outside of SpaceX where he acted in various high-profile leadership roles during a 20-year tenure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

NASA Seeks Commercial Spacesuit Services Proposals

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — Artemis moonwalkers exploring the lunar South Pole will wear revolutionary spacesuits that stand up to the Moon’s harsh environment and keep them safe. NASA is embracing commercial partnerships to optimize spacesuit technology and inspire pioneering in the space market. NASA published a request for proposal (RFP)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

UAE, CU Boulder to Team on Mission to Explore Venus and Asteroids

Fresh off the success of the Hope Mars orbiter, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the University of Colorado Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric Science and Physics (LASP) will team again on an ambitious mission to explore Venus and seven asteroids. “The UAE launched today a new space mission to explore...
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

Tomorrow.io Partners with Astro Digital and Muon Space to Develop and Launch Proprietary Weather Radar Satellite Constellation

Boston (Tomorrow.io PR) – ​Tomorrow.io, the world’s fastest growing weather intelligence and climate security company, today announced strategic partnerships with Astro Digital and Muon Space in the development of Tomorrow.io’s first-of-its-kind, proprietary radar-equipped weather satellites. Radar provides critical observations of precipitation that no other sensor can see, but over 5...
INDUSTRY
parabolicarc.com

NASA Announces Astronaut Changes for Upcoming Commercial Crew Missions

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — NASA has reassigned astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada to the agency’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station as part of the Commercial Crew Program. Mann and Cassada will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the Crew-5 mission. Additional crew members will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

HySpecIQ Selects BridgeComm’s High-Speed Optical Solutions for Satellite Constellation Integration

DENVER, October 4, 2021 (BridgeComm PR) — BridgeComm, Inc., a leader in optical wireless communications (OWC) solutions and services, today announced that it will enter into a strategic agreement with HySpecIQ, a satellite-powered hyperspectral analytics company. BridgeComm’s high-speed optical downlink was selected for integration on HySpecIQ’s new low earth orbit (LEO) constellation.
ECONOMY
parabolicarc.com

Voyager Space Announces Acquisition of Valley Tech Systems

DENVER, October 4, 2021 (Voyager Space PR) — Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the acquisition of Valley Tech Systems (VTS), a technology company focused on developing controllable solid hypersonic propulsion and open architecture ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) technologies. Voyager’s acquisition of Valley Tech Systems highlights the company’s intent to further expand its defense capabilities and apply these technologies to support Voyager Space’s existing complementary capabilities and address customer demand across the defense and commercial sectors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

BepiColombo Returns First Views of Mercury

PARIS, October 2, 2021 (ESA PR) — The ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission has captured its first views of its destination planet Mercury as it swooped past in a close gravity assist flyby last night. The closest approach took place at 23:34 UTC on 1 October at an altitude of 199 km...
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

Italian Space Agency Shifts Satellite Launch From Vega-C to SpaceX Falcon 9

Citing delays with Europe’s new Vega-C rocket, two Vega booster failures and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Italian Space Agency (ASI) has shifted the launch of the second COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-2) Earth observation satellite to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. “The delays, postponing the Vega-C Maiden Flight to Q1 2022,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

NGA Awards G-EGD Contract Renewal to Maxar for Mission-ready Satellite Imagery

WESTMINSTER, Colo., October 4, 2021 (Maxar Technologies PR) — Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded an Option Year 2 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, 2021, is valued at $44 million. This is the second of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

SpaceX CRS-23 Successfully Completes Mission, Returning Critical Science Back to Earth

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (FL), October 1, 2021 (CASIS PR) – On September 30, SpaceX completed its 23rd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) when its Dragon spacecraft safely splashed into the water off the coast of Florida. SpaceX CRS-23, contracted by NASA, brought back more than 25 payloads representing science and technology demonstrations sponsored by the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory. These investigations aim to leverage the unique space-based environment of the orbiting platform to bring value to our nation and drive a robust market in low Earth orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

EnduroSat and Exolaunch Announce Launch Agreements for SpaceX Falcon 9 Rideshare Missions

SOFIA, Bulgaria/BERLIN, Germany, October 04, 2021 (EnduroSat/Exolaunch PR) – EnduroSat, provider of software-defined NanoSats and Space Services for business and academia, and Exolaunch, the industry-leading provider of launch, integration, deployment and mission management services for small satellites, today announced the signing of launch agreements for sending two EnduroSat NanoSats into orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9. The 6U XL SharedSat nanosatellites, built by EnduroSat for its customers, will be launched via Exolaunch in H1 2022 as part of SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare Program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Arianespace to Launch GSAT-24 Satellite for NSIL with Ariane 5

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS), has chosen Arianespace to launch its GSAT-24 telecommunications satellite. The satellite will be placed into orbit during an Ariane 5 mission scheduled for the 1st quarter of 2022. GSAT-24 will be the 25th Indian satellite orbited...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

EPSC 2021: Exotic Mix in China’s Delivery of Moon Rocks

STRASBOURG, France (Europlanet Society PR) — On 16 December 2020 the Chang’e-5 mission, China’s first sample return mission to the Moon, successfully delivered to Earth nearly two kilograms of rocky fragments and dust from our celestial companion. Chang’e-5 landed on an area of the Moon not sampled by the NASA...
ASTRONOMY

