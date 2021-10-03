CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USNC-Tech Team Wins Contract to Develop Nuclear Thermal Propulsion System For NASA

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (USNC-Tech PR) — Idaho National Laboratory has selected USNC-Tech and its partners to develop a nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) reactor concept design for space exploration: the Power-Adjusted Demonstration Mars Engine (PADME) NTP engine. This effort, one of three selected by the government team, is a step toward the manufacture...

parabolicarc.com

parabolicarc.com

Environment Engineer Says Assessment of SpaceX Boca Chica Expansion is Deceptive, Incomplete and Illegal

Assessment authors accused of submitting false emissions numbers. Report leaves out entire structures and their environmental impacts. FAA accused of illegally fast tracking approval using less rigorous environmental assessment than required by law. by Douglas Messier. An environmental engineer has raised serious questions about the completeness and appropriateness of a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Brazil Successfully Tests S50 Rocket Engine for Microsat Launcher

This is an important step for the Brazilian Space Program, which will now advance in the construction of its Microsatellite Launch Vehicle (VLM) and VS-50. BRASILIA, Brazil (AEB PR) — The test of the S50, which took place this Friday (1st), at a unit of the Institute of Aeronautics and Space (IAE), was a success. The engineers present were very happy with the results. Among the various authorities were the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), Marcos Pontes, the president of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), Carlos Moura, the director of the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA), Lieutenant Brigadier from the air Hudson Costa Potiguara, the director of the Aeronautics and Space Institute (IAE), brigadier air O`Donnell, and the president of the Aerospace Industries Association of Brazil (AIAB), Julio Shidara, as well as representatives of the national industry, for middle of Avibrás.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Mynaric Adds Space Industry Leader Hans Koenigsmann to Supervisory Board

Longtime SpaceX Vice President nominated by supervisory board to replace resigning supervisory board member. LOS ANGELES, Calif., October 6, 2021 – Mynaric today announced that space industry leader Hans Koenigsmann was nominated to join its supervisory board. Koenigsmann was nominated by the supervisory board to replace resigning supervisory board member Gerd Gruppe, a former Executive board member of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), contingent on court approval. Mynaric wins Koenigsmann for his first advisory role outside of SpaceX where he acted in various high-profile leadership roles during a 20-year tenure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Working Overtime: NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock Completes Mission

PASADENA, Calif. (NASA PR) — For more than two years, NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock has been pushing the timekeeping frontiers in space. On Sept. 18, 2021, its mission came to a successful end. The instrument is hosted on General Atomics’ Orbital Test Bed spacecraft that was launched aboard the...
PASADENA, CA
uasweekly.com

Insitu, GKN Aerospace and TNO Team Up to Develop Advanced Radar System for Integrator UAS

Responding to increasing needs for operational flexibility in the defense industry, Insitu, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company, GKN Aerospace and TNO have jointly developed a distinctive multifunction imaging radar system for the Integrator Unmanned Aerial System (UAS). The system is based on TNO’s AMBER, Affordable Multi-BEam Radar technology,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

NASA Seeks Commercial Spacesuit Services Proposals

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — Artemis moonwalkers exploring the lunar South Pole will wear revolutionary spacesuits that stand up to the Moon’s harsh environment and keep them safe. NASA is embracing commercial partnerships to optimize spacesuit technology and inspire pioneering in the space market. NASA published a request for proposal (RFP)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Kleos Releases Technical Paper Showcasing Great Capability Performance

LUXEMBOURG (Kleos Space PR) — Kleos Space (ASX: KSS, Frankfurt: KS1), a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a-service (DaaS) company, is pleased to introduce the Geolocation System technical paper describing its recent successful technical milestones presented publicly at the GEOINT21 symposium exhibition on the 6th October 2021. Kleos’ CTO Vincent Furia...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Tomorrow.io Partners with Astro Digital and Muon Space to Develop and Launch Proprietary Weather Radar Satellite Constellation

Boston (Tomorrow.io PR) – ​Tomorrow.io, the world’s fastest growing weather intelligence and climate security company, today announced strategic partnerships with Astro Digital and Muon Space in the development of Tomorrow.io’s first-of-its-kind, proprietary radar-equipped weather satellites. Radar provides critical observations of precipitation that no other sensor can see, but over 5...
INDUSTRY
nationalfisherman.com

Fully charged: Market for hybrid propulsion systems heats up, and designers are ready

Hybrid and full electric power are lively topics in the boatbuilding industry, not just for commercial fishing vessels, but tugboats, ferries and other workboats, and recreational boats, as well. “We are not getting requests from the fishing industry,” says Will Ayers of the Elliot Bay Design Group, naval architects in Seattle. “I think fishermen, wisely, are letting other industries do the R&D before they adopt hybrid power.” According to Ayers, Elliot Bay is deep into designing hybrid and…
SEATTLE, WA
parabolicarc.com

Tomorrow.io Awarded $19.3 Million U.S. Air Force Contract to Support Company’s First Weather Radar Satellites

Agreement Positions Tomorrow.io to Deliver Data to the Air Force, Other Government Organizations and Commercial Entities. Boston, September 30, 2021 (Tomorrow.io PR) – Tomorrow.io, the world’s leading weather intelligence and climate security company, today announced that it was awarded a $19.3 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to support deployment of its proprietary radar-equipped weather satellites. The contract paves the way for a first-of-its-kind, commercially-owned constellation of approximately 32 small satellites to provide global coverage of 3-D precipitation and other critical weather and ocean observations, with much faster revisit times than currently available.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Italian Space Agency Shifts Satellite Launch From Vega-C to SpaceX Falcon 9

Citing delays with Europe’s new Vega-C rocket, two Vega booster failures and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Italian Space Agency (ASI) has shifted the launch of the second COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-2) Earth observation satellite to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. “The delays, postponing the Vega-C Maiden Flight to Q1 2022,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

NGA Awards G-EGD Contract Renewal to Maxar for Mission-ready Satellite Imagery

WESTMINSTER, Colo., October 4, 2021 (Maxar Technologies PR) — Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded an Option Year 2 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, 2021, is valued at $44 million. This is the second of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cnybj.com

AIS wins $95 million contract focusing on software-system security

ROME, N.Y. — Assured Information Security (AIS) has been awarded has been awarded a $95 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for an Antifragility Workstation for Resiliency (AWARE) prototype. The pact will be focused on researching “novel and innovative” anti-fragility concepts and integrating proven anti-fragility tools, techniques and processes...
ROME, NY
parabolicarc.com

SpaceX CRS-23 Successfully Completes Mission, Returning Critical Science Back to Earth

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (FL), October 1, 2021 (CASIS PR) – On September 30, SpaceX completed its 23rd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) when its Dragon spacecraft safely splashed into the water off the coast of Florida. SpaceX CRS-23, contracted by NASA, brought back more than 25 payloads representing science and technology demonstrations sponsored by the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory. These investigations aim to leverage the unique space-based environment of the orbiting platform to bring value to our nation and drive a robust market in low Earth orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

EnduroSat and Exolaunch Announce Launch Agreements for SpaceX Falcon 9 Rideshare Missions

SOFIA, Bulgaria/BERLIN, Germany, October 04, 2021 (EnduroSat/Exolaunch PR) – EnduroSat, provider of software-defined NanoSats and Space Services for business and academia, and Exolaunch, the industry-leading provider of launch, integration, deployment and mission management services for small satellites, today announced the signing of launch agreements for sending two EnduroSat NanoSats into orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9. The 6U XL SharedSat nanosatellites, built by EnduroSat for its customers, will be launched via Exolaunch in H1 2022 as part of SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare Program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Voyager Space acquires propulsion company Valley Tech Systems

WASHINGTON — Voyager Space announced Oct. 4 it has acquired Valley Tech Systems, a company that developed solid-fueled propulsion for long-range missiles, as well as signal processing and geolocation technologies for the U.S. military. This is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Denver-based Voyager, founded in 2019 with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Dayton Daily News

GE lands NASA investment on Dayton-tested hybrid propulsion system

NASA and GE Aviation have announced a partnership on a hybrid electric propulsion system that involves testing at GE’s EPISCenter, the University of Dayton-based Electrical Power Integrated Systems Center, the heart of GE Aviation’s electric power business. Plans are to conduct ground and flight tests of a megawatt-class hybrid electric...
DAYTON, OH
parabolicarc.com

Arianespace to Launch GSAT-24 Satellite for NSIL with Ariane 5

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS), has chosen Arianespace to launch its GSAT-24 telecommunications satellite. The satellite will be placed into orbit during an Ariane 5 mission scheduled for the 1st quarter of 2022. GSAT-24 will be the 25th Indian satellite orbited...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

