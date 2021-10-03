CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, FL

One dead in Dover as Amtrak train strikes vehicle

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

One person died after a Sunday afternoon crash involving a vehicle and an Amtrak passenger train in Dover, according to a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Hillsborough County Fire & Rescue responded to the call shortly after noon. The collision occurred near the intersection of E Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sydney Dover Road, the spokesperson said.

The train was traveling west when it collided with the single-passenger car. One person was confirmed dead on the scene, according to Hillsborough County Fire & Rescue. A passenger on the train was taken to a hospital for medical reasons unrelated to the crash.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

