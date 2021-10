MISSION, Texas — Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., saw firsthand the situation on the southern border on Friday, and called on the Biden administration to take action,. "That this cannot continue" Blackburn told Fox News during a night tour of the border, when asked what her takeaway was from what she had seen. "That you have to find a way to secure this southern border, our nation’s security and our sovereignty depends on getting this issue solved."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO