Texas senior DB Anthony Cook flourishing in nickel role

One of the major preseason position battles for the Longhorns was at nickel between Anthony Cook and Chris Adimora. Both players manned the position in Chris Ash's defense then battled for the starting role at what current Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski calls "STAR." Cook won the job and since then has provided quality play at the hybrid position. "Cookie's been playing great all year," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said following Texas' win at TCU. "We knew coming into the season that position was going to be one of, what's going to happen at our STAR? And Anthony has stepped up. In my opinion, he's continued to play better week in and week out." Against the Horned Frogs, Cook notched career highs in tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks. He had a crucial sack-fumble he recovered to turn the ball over when TCU was in Texas territory. He is near the top of the team leaderboard in several statistical categories. "Anthony Cook has been that guy since he's been on campus, and I'm glad everybody got to see it today," DeMarvion Overshown said after the game. "I've been seeing it at practice since he decided to return to Texas." He made several quality plays outside of his eight tackles. GIF Analysis analyzes the work of the senior defender.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO