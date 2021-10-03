CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas senior DB Anthony Cook flourishing in nickel role

By Nick Moyle
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

AUSTIN — It took a long time for Anthony Cook to find his place at Texas. Once an All-American four-star cornerback out of Lamar High School, Cook appeared in 35 games over his first three years in college. He became an intermittent starter in 2019, starting six games at corner and appearing in 11 overall, but took a back seat in 2020 as nickel back Chris Adimora's backup.

