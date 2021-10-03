CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun falter late in loss to Sky

By Ned Griffen
The Day
The Day
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fkj5f_0cFxR1e000
Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones right, looks to pass against Chicago Sky's Azura Stevens left, during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA semifinal playoff basketball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. Chicago won 86-83. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

It’s unhealthy to ruminate on past mistakes in life, especially as an athlete. Learn from it and put it behind you.

It might be a little difficult for the Connecticut Sun to not dwell on Sunday afternoon’s 86-83 loss to the Chicago Sky in Game 3 of a best-of-five WNBA semifinal series at Wintrust Arena.

The Sun led by seven points with over seven minutes left when the Sky went on a 15-2 run.

Connecticut enabled that run with six turnovers for nine points.

“We had a huddle and we talked about it,” Sun Briann January said. “We were just being a little too selfless. I think we could’ve been a little more aggressive in our actions and looked to score on those initial actions and put it up.

“We just have to be aggressive. We know we can execute better, and we will the next game.”

The Sun finished the game with 17 turnovers to give Chicago a 23-8 edge in points off turnovers.

“There’s never one thing when you turn the ball over,” Sun head coach Curt Miller said. “I thought at times we were sped up by them. You can go back and watch. A lot of turnovers are self-inflicted. You can take care of that, but turnovers were a big part of the story. They turned them into so many points, a huge percentage of their points.

“They’re just so dynamic going from defense-to-offense, so when you turn the ball over, they’re really hard to guard. You can really never get your patented half-court defense set and then the game, because of that when they’re scoring off turnovers, gets into a scoring zone that we would prefer not to be in with Chicago.”

Game 4 is Wednesday night at the same site (8, ESPN).

Kahleah Copper scored nine of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter. Azura Stevens finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Allie Quigley scored 21.

Candace Parker added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Sky and Courtney Vandersloot had seven points with 13 assists.

DeWanna Bonner had 22 points and five rebounds for the Sun and Jonquel Jones had 10 points and 10 rebounds. January added 11 points and four assists.

The Sun have been one of the league’s best rebounding teams, but Chicago beat them on the boards, 35-30. That included a 12-7 edge in offensive rebounds.

Kaila Charles’ 14-foot jumper gave Connecticut a 72-65 lead with 8 minutes, 4 seconds later.

Copper started Chicago’s last big push with a 16-foot jumper and a driving layup.

Parker followed by stealing the ball from Bonner by the Sky basket to set up Vandersloot for a 22-foot jumper that cut the Sun’s lead to 72-71 with 5:34 remaining.

Alyssa Thomas made a driving bank shot seconds later to momentarily break up Chicago’s run. She drove for a layup on Connecticut’s next possession but was called for a charge.

Stevens made back-to-back layups to give Chicago the lead for good, 75-74, with 4:10 remaining.

Quigley stole a pass by Jones on the other end to set up fast break layup that Copper turned into a three-point play.

Quigley followed with another steal on a pass by January for another transition layup by Copper and an 82-78 lead and 2:01 remaining.

Thomas made the first and second free throws with 1:46 left. January added two more with 42.8 seconds as the Sun closed to within a point.

Connecticut had a chance to go ahead late trailing 84-83 when Jasmine Thomas stole the ball from Quigley and threw the ball up ahead to January who had an open layup opportunity. January missed it with 13.4 seconds left.

“It was a mistake,” January said.

Bonner added, “Briann is going to have that same breakaway layup in Game 4, and I guarantee she’s going to put it in. We all believe in her in that locker room. That is not why we lost. She’s going to have that exact same shot mark my words and she’s going to put it in, simple as that. We’ve been playing basketball all our lives, and everybody misses layups.”

Connecticut missed its last two shots.

“They got loose balls tonight,” Bonner said. “They were a little more tougher than us when we needed it down the stretch. I think it’s going to be that way until the end of the series for sure.”

n.griffen@theday.com

