Texas State

Abortion-rights advocates march in El Paso in pro-choice protest against Texas SB 8

El Paso Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro-choice advocates marched in South El Paso on Saturday in a protest against Texas’ SB 8 abortion ban. Participants in the “Our Future, Our Choice | Mi Futuro En Mis Manos: March for Reproductive Freedom without Borders” demonstration included El Paso poet Rosa Alcalá, transborder musician Amalia Castro, and marchers from Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Frontera Folx, the Borderland Rainbow Center and Sunrise El Paso.

