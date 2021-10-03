Special Weather Statement issued for Habersham by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storm approaches. Target Area: Habersham A THUNDERSTORM WITH FREQUENT LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT HABERSHAM COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 335 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with frequent lightning 8 miles southeast of Cleveland, or 5 miles east of Clermont, moving north at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Clarkesville, Demorest, Alto, Baldwin, Cornelia, Raoul, Batesville, Turnerville and Hollywood.