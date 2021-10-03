Is Nintendo Switch Online Adding Game Boy Games?

A long-awaited PlayStation exclusive has seemingly been cancelled. The game in question was first teased all the way back in 2007, before it was officially announced on PlayStation's E3 stage in 2009 as "Agent," by Rockstar Games. Four years then passed without a peep about the game until in 2013 a trademark was renewed. In 2014, 2015, and 2016, there was more silence. It wasn't until 2017 when the aforementioned trademark was renewed again that we heard about from the game. A year later, this trademark was abandoned due to insufficient usage and the game was seemingly canned. However, at the time, there was no word of an official cancellation, and there's still no word of this. However, 12 years after its announcement, Rockstar Games has finally taken Agent from the "Games" section of their website, eliminating any lingering doubt the project was alive.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO