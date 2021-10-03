Is Nintendo Switch Online Adding Game Boy Games?
Over the last few weeks, rumors have suggested that Game Boy games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online. That rumor has come from multiple sources, including insider NateDrake. During the Nintendo Direct, Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games were revealed as part of a higher-priced tier for Nintendo Switch Online, but there was nothing said about Game Boy games. However, multiple insiders are now stating that Game Boy games are still part of the plans for the service, including NateDrake, and Eurogamer news editor Tom Philips. Philips claims that he had heard about Game Boy games from the same sources that informed him about N64 and Genesis.comicbook.com
