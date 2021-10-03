CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoke lingers after vacant apartment catches on fire in Campbell

By Samantha Bender
 6 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters responded to the scene of a vacant apartment fire in Campbell on Sunday.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. for the structure in the 100 block of Chambers Street.

When firefighters got to the scene, there was a heavy fire on the first and second floors, coming out of the windows.

“These are blocked buildings, so it’s very difficult to try to access both floors and try to get to the other side. Plus, the basements are blocked too,” said Campbell Fire Chief Steve Dubic.

Campbell’s fire department called Coitsville’s fire department for extra assistance.

According to Dubic, the city has been trying to get these apartments torn down, so the one that caught on fire might just be demolished. He also said no utilities were hooked up to it.

