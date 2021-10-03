CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify driver killed in Des Moines crash Saturday

By Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One person was killed and another person seriously injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree shortly after a Des Moines police officer attempted to stop the vehicle.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Police identified the person killed in the crash as 27-year-old Robyn Danyel Murrel. The passenger, a 27-year-old woman, remains hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said shortly before the crash, an officer observed the vehicle speeding and tried to stop it.

“After pursuing for less than one minute, the officer determines that the speeding vehicle is too far ahead, turns off the police vehicle’s emergency lights and turns north on a residential street, terminating the pursuit,” Parizek said.

Investigators say the speeding vehicle continued eastbound on Scott Avenue before losing control and veering off the road into the tree.

