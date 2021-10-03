CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins has gotten COVID-19 vaccine and will be available for all games this season

By Jack Maloney
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received the COVID-19 vaccine and will be available for all games this season, head coach Steve Kerr announced on Sunday. Wiggins had been unvaccinated heading into training camp, and had requested a religious exemption from the league, which was denied. During media day, he made headlines for his refusal to get the vaccine, saying "I'm confident in my beliefs and what I think is right and what I think is wrong. What's right for one person isn't right for another."

