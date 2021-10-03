WATCH: Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs with two more interceptions

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is already putting his name in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

The former Alabama standout had registered an interception in each of the first three games of the season, including a pick-six of Jalen Hurts in last week’s blowout win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Continuing to excel under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Diggs was prepared to make Sam Darnold his latest victim against the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon.

Diggs didn’t disappoint.

With Dallas up 26-14 in the third quarter, Trevon Diggs picked off a Darnold pass intended for Robby Anderson and returned it 23 yards to set up a Cowboys touchdown.

Talk about Diggs reading perfectly where Darnold was going to go with the ball and sitting into coverage to create yet another take away.

On Carolina’s very next possession, Diggs doubled down with another pick.

Mad ball skills.

The great Everson Walls holds Dallas’ single-season mark with interceptions at 11. He accomplished that eat back in 1981.

While it’s too early to even put Trevon Diggs in that conversation, what he’s done through the first four games of the 2021 season is nothing short of extraordinary. It also has Dallas on the verge of going 3-1 on the season.

