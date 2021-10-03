CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs with two more interceptions

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is already putting his name in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

The former Alabama standout had registered an interception in each of the first three games of the season, including a pick-six of Jalen Hurts in last week’s blowout win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Continuing to excel under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Diggs was prepared to make Sam Darnold his latest victim against the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon.

Diggs didn’t disappoint.

With Dallas up 26-14 in the third quarter, Trevon Diggs picked off a Darnold pass intended for Robby Anderson and returned it 23 yards to set up a Cowboys touchdown.

Talk about Diggs reading perfectly where Darnold was going to go with the ball and sitting into coverage to create yet another take away.

On Carolina’s very next possession, Diggs doubled down with another pick.

Mad ball skills.

The great Everson Walls holds Dallas’ single-season mark with interceptions at 11. He accomplished that eat back in 1981.

While it’s too early to even put Trevon Diggs in that conversation, what he’s done through the first four games of the 2021 season is nothing short of extraordinary. It also has Dallas on the verge of going 3-1 on the season.

AL.com

Trevon Diggs’ rat poison, Amari Cooper’s DB chance

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has an interception in every Cowboys’ game this season. After the former Alabama standout’s latest interception, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Diggs played as though he was the wide receiver instead of the defensive back. Diggs used to be a wide receiver, and...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reveal Why Trevon Diggs Was Taken Out Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another impressive win on Sunday, but it wasn’t without some concern for cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs, who was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, intercepted a pair of passes today, giving him five takeaways in four games. However, he also exited the game early in the fourth quarter for an undisclosed physical issue.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Names The Best Cornerback In The NFL

Who’s the best cornerback in the National Football League? Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant gave his pick on Sunday afternoon. While Bryant might be a little biased, he went with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. It’s tough to argue with his pick right now, though. Diggs has a...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Cowboys Today

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be for real. That’s what everyone in the NFL world is saying on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are leading the undefeated Carolina Panthers, 33-14, on Sunday. Dallas has looked great on both sides of the ball. The Cowboys have been led on offense by Dak...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Blunt Message For Cowboys Coaches

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin isn’t very happy with his team’s coaching staff on Sunday. The Cowboys are leading the Panthers, 36-21, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Trevon Diggs, the game’s star with two interceptions, is currently on the bench. It’s unclear if Diggs is...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Kellen Moore, Trevon Diggs star in Cowboys’ Monday night drubbing of the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Philadelphia Eagles for most of Monday Night Football. There wasn’t much to write home about for the Eagles. It was an ugly game for them. Conversely, we saw a few things from the Cowboys that are very … not Cowboys-like. The defense is still very much an unknown going forward, but they’re also missing four defensive starters, including their best defensive player, DeMarcus Lawrence. Nevertheless, on Monday night, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and cornerback Trevon Diggs shined through for the Cowboys.
NFL
Audacy

Trevon Diggs called Stefon crying after Nick Saban converted him from WR to DB

Dallas Cowboys second-year stud Trevon Diggs has scored just as many touchdowns to this point in the 2021 campaign as his big brother, Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs. The only difference is that while Stefon is doing so on the offensive side of the ball, as a wide receiver, Trevon is stealing points away from offenses by shutting down receivers.
NFL
WTOK-TV

Trevon Diggs makes history in Dallas’ 36-28 victory

DALLAS, TX. (WTOK) - Trevon Diggs had two interceptions against the Panthers, which put him at five interceptions for the season in the Cowboys 36-28 win against Carolina. Diggs’ two interceptions put him in the history books as he became only the second player in Dallas Cowboys history to record an interception in each of the first four games of the season since the NFL merger. He’s also the 17th player since the merger to have an interception in each of the first four games. The other Cowboy to achieve this was Chuck Howley, who got five interceptions in four games back in 1968.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Trevon Diggs held out by Cowboys for odd reason

Has “load management” made its way to the NFL? That may be the case for one team and player. Trevon Diggs had two interceptions in the Dallas Cowboys’ 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He has an interception in every game this season and five total. Even though...
NFL
Dallas News

The wait is over: Cowboys have their next playmaker at CB, and his name is Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs. Cornerback. Playmaker. If we’re honest, it has been forever since the Cowboys had a playmaking cornerback. Go ahead and try to come up with one. The best you can do is Terence Newman, who intercepted 32 passes in nine seasons from 2003-11 -- unless we’re going all the way back to Deion Sanders who arrived in 1995.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs left 36-28 win with back tightness

Fans and media alike grew frustrated with the way the Dallas Cowboys deployed their best defenders in the fourth quarter. Leading by 22 points, it appeared the club called off the dogs way too early against the Carolina Panthers. After a Greg Zuerlein field goal extended the lead following CB Trevon Diggs second interception, Diggs didn’t return to the field with the defense.
NFL
USA Today

Cowboys News: Jaylon Smith release fallout, Jerry's promise to Dak in wake of injury

Jaylon Smith’s unexpected release was a bombshell announcement that turned a previously-quiet Tuesday into anything but by the evening hours. Obviously, there will be much more dissection to come in the next few days, including keeping an eye on where Smith may end up next. For now, some of the questions- namely, about the impetus, the timing, and the financial implications of the move- are starting to get some initial answers.
NFL
