Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees ahead of holidays

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA /KFTA) — Walmart is planning to hire approximately 150,000 new U.S. store employees ahead of the holidays, the retailer announced Wednesday.

Most of the new hires will be permanent, full-time positions, according to a post on the company’s corporate blog .

Along with the 150,000 new employees in stores, Walmart also announced plans to hire 20,000 associates in its supply chain facilities to permanent roles.

According to the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, its average U.S. hourly wage is now $16.40, and jobs in stores pay as high as $34 an hour.

Interested applicants can apply in-store, online , or from the Me@Walmart app.

