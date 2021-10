When he’s not saving the galaxy, Harrison Ford is a proud father of five children, including Ben, Willard, Malcom, Georgia, and Liam. Get to know his five kids here!. Actor Harrison Ford is known for leading some major film franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, saving the world one mission at a time. But when Dr. “Indiana” Jones hangs up his iconic hat, he turns his attention to his family. The 79-year-old actor has been married three times and has four biological children, Ben, Willard, Malcom, and Georgia, plus one adopted child, Liam.

