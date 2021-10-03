CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Linked to Miya Marcano’s Death Was Once Accused of Throwing Weight Through Woman’s Bedroom Window

A Florida man linked to a co-worker’s death was once accused of throwing a weight through a woman’s bedroom window. If true, then this connects Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, to a second disturbing incident involving someone to whom he made romantic advances. No charges were filed in this, however, because investigators could not link him to the crime, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WKMG.

