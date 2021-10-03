Man Linked to Miya Marcano’s Death Was Once Accused of Throwing Weight Through Woman’s Bedroom Window

An electrician accused of killing three co-workers on assignment in central Florida told detectives he did it because his colleagues had raped him, but a Florida sheriff on Monday said there was no evidence to support the claim.Shaun Runyon, 39, confessed multiple times to the murders during interviews with detectives, telling them that the co-workers had raped him, and “he hated all three of them," but a sexual battery test failed to confirm the allegation, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a news conference.The sheriff used hand air quotes when saying the word “raped."“I want to underscore there...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO