Justin Fields' deep ball is something special

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Justin Fields is giving Bears fans a glimpse at what they can expect in the future with his beauty of a deep ball against the Lions.

Fields was lauded for his deep-ball accuracy coming out of Ohio State, and it was on display during training camp and the preseason. Now, we’re getting to see that in the regular season.

Through the third quarter, Fields has completed four passes longer than 20 yards — 21, 28, 32 and 64 yards — with three of those coming to speedy receiver Darnell Mooney, who’s having a career day with 5 receptions for 125 yards.

Fields’ longest passes — the 32- and 64-yarders to Mooney — both led to touchdowns for the Bears.

The Bears lead the Lions 21-7 near the end of the third quarter.

