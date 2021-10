As the 0-2 New York Jets head to Denver to take on the Denver Broncos, all eyes will be on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Coming off of a nightmare performance in which the young signal caller threw four interceptions, will the Jets work to get him to take what the defense gives him instead of trying to do to much? That remains to be seen, but here are the key matchups heading in to week 3.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO