Anthony Averett Is Active, Ty'Son Williams Inactive vs. Broncos
The Ravens are still dealing with injuries in the secondary, but Anthony Averett will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Averett (ankle) is active despite missing Friday's practice, while starting safety DeShon Elliott (quad) will be inactive for the first time this season. Averett has been the starting corner opposite Marlon Humphrey all year after Marcus Peters was lost with a season-ending knee injury.www.baltimoreravens.com
Comments / 0