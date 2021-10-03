Anthony Averett Is Active, Ty'Son Williams Inactive vs. Broncos

After falling 25-6 to the Patriots, the Jets look to bounce back against the Broncos and avoid a third consecutive 0-3 start to the season. The Jets backfield gets a bit of a shakeup, as veteran Tevin Coleman is out with an illness, so La’Mical Perine Josh Adams will make their season debut. Jamison Crowder is still on the injury list with a groin injury, so he will not dress, as well as fellow wide reciever Denzel Mims. Mims, despite being praised for another good week of practice by both Mike LaFleur and Robert Saleh, is a healthy scratch.

