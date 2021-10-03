Broncos' Shelby Harris: Available for Week 4

FOX has a doubleheader today while CBS will show a single game to each region. ........................................ Kickoff for today’s game between the Jets and the Broncos is scheduled for 4:05 pm Eastern/2:05 pm local time. Spero Dedes and Jay Feely will call the game for CBS. Beyond New York, the game will be shown in the Albany market and throughout New England. The game will also be shown through much of the Mountain West region. The game will be shown in all of Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah as well as parts of New Mexico, Nevada, Idaho, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The game has two big reasons for interest in the region. The Broncos are the local team for many of these areas, and local BYU fans can watch Zach Wilson.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO