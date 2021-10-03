CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' Shelby Harris: Available for Week 4

 6 days ago

Harris (wrist/illness) is active for Sunday's contest against the Ravens. Harris was a limited participant in Friday's practice, but he will be available for Week 4. The 30-year-old has played at least 20 defensive snaps in all three games this season, but he may be on a snap count due to his injury.

CBS Sports

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Leads backfield in Week 3

Gordon recorded 18 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 3 win over the Jets. He added one reception for 21 yards. Gordon accounted for 18 of the team's 37 rush attempts and saw six carries more than rookie Javonte Williams. His final stat line wasn't all that impressive, though he found the end zone from one yard away just before halftime. Gordon's longest rush of the day came early in the first quarter, when he ripped off an 11-yard run and was tackled at the one-yard-line -- though Williams ultimately found the end zone to conclude the drive. Though the Broncos' backfield is a clear timeshare, Gordon has earned double-digit carries and multiple targets in every game this season.
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Grading week three game versus Jets

It’s a 3-0 start to begin the Denver Broncos season and they have been performing at a playoff-caliber level despite the competition. The Denver Broncos did what they needed to do once again in beating a team they should beat on Sunday. There’s so much speculation regarding the prospects of this team and whether or not they can make a real push to the playoffs in 2021. It’s understandable to not take the Broncos seriously due to them playing the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Jets.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Broncos Week 3 recap: Everything we know

The mentor got the best of his protégé in Week 3, as Vic Fangio and the Broncos defeated Robert Saleh and a young Jets team. Denver remained perfect on the season, beating New York, 26-0, in The Centennial State. The Jets, meanwhile, have begun a third consecutive season with an 0-3 record, a franchise first.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Mike Purcell: Active for Week 3

Purcell (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Jets. As expected, Purcell is active for Week 3. The 30-year-old played 19 defensive snaps and registered three tackles during Week 2, and should see a similar workload against the Jets.
ClutchPoints

Jets vs. Broncos Week 3 prediction, odds, pick, and more

The New York Jets and the Denver Broncos will meet on Sunday in Week 3 of the NFL season. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Jets-Broncos prediction and pick based on Jets Broncos odds. Everyone expected the Jets to be one of the worst teams...
USA Today

Broncos protect four practice squad players for Week 4

The Denver Broncos have protected four players on the practice squad ahead of a Week 4 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. Denver protected offensive tackle Quinn Bailey, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, linebacker Curtis Robinson and guard/center Austin Schlottmann. Cleveland will likely be in consideration to get elevated to the game...
CBS Sports

Broncos' Mike Boone: May start to practice this week

Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Boone (quadriceps) may start to practice this week, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Boone was carried onto Denver's initial 53-man roster after being placed on IR, so he is eligible to return this week. If healthy, the 26-year-old running back will likely overtake Damarea Crockett, who has been promoted to the active roster ahead of each game this season, as the Broncos' third back behind Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, listen, stream Jets vs. Broncos in Week 3

The Jets are just hours away from kicking off their Week 3 matchup with the Broncos. Denver and New York are trending in different directions after the first two games of the season. The Jets are off to an 0-2 start, while the Broncos are 2-0 thanks to their stingy defense and solid play from QB Teddy Bridgewater.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Graham Glasgow: Set for MRI next week

Glasgow (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday after suffering an injury Sunday against the Jets, according to Troy Renck of Denver 7 News. Glasgow picked up a knee injury during Week 3 and it remains to be seen whether he'll be forced to miss additional time, which is not a good sign considering he already missed last week's matchup against the Jaguars. If he's unable to face the Ravens next week, then Netane Muti would probably operate as his replacement.
USA Today

AFC West standings: Broncos are No. 2 entering Week 4

Three weeks into the 2021 NFL season, the Denver Broncos are currently the No. 2 team in the AFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders are also undefeated and they edge the Broncos out on a tiebreaker for the No. 1 spot. Here’s a look at where the division stands entering...
Pueblo Chieftain

NFL odds: Broncos are 1.5-point favorites vs. Ravens in Week 4

The Denver Broncos (3-0) are considered 1.5-point betting favorites against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The AFC showdown will be played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The over/under for total points scored between the two teams...
chatsports.com

Jets Week 3 Inactive List @ Broncos: Mile High Challenge

After falling 25-6 to the Patriots, the Jets look to bounce back against the Broncos and avoid a third consecutive 0-3 start to the season. The Jets backfield gets a bit of a shakeup, as veteran Tevin Coleman is out with an illness, so La’Mical Perine Josh Adams will make their season debut. Jamison Crowder is still on the injury list with a groin injury, so he will not dress, as well as fellow wide reciever Denzel Mims. Mims, despite being praised for another good week of practice by both Mike LaFleur and Robert Saleh, is a healthy scratch.
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs. Broncos and NFL Week 3 on TV in New York

FOX has a doubleheader today while CBS will show a single game to each region. ........................................ Kickoff for today’s game between the Jets and the Broncos is scheduled for 4:05 pm Eastern/2:05 pm local time. Spero Dedes and Jay Feely will call the game for CBS. Beyond New York, the game will be shown in the Albany market and throughout New England. The game will also be shown through much of the Mountain West region. The game will be shown in all of Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah as well as parts of New Mexico, Nevada, Idaho, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The game has two big reasons for interest in the region. The Broncos are the local team for many of these areas, and local BYU fans can watch Zach Wilson.
Yardbarker

Time for Shelby Harris & Dre'Mont Jones to Carry Their Fair Share of Pass-Rush Water

There is no question that the Denver Broncos have a solid defensive line and that has its advantages — if you can exploit them consistently. Dre’Mont Jones has gone against opposing right guards the first two weeks of the season but the defensive lineman with the best advantage is on the other side this week.
profootballnetwork.com

Ravens vs. Broncos prediction, odds, and how to watch the Week 4 game

Broncos -1 Moneyline: Ravens -105, Broncos -115 Over/Under: 44.5 (Over -110, Under -110) The Ravens’ start to the season has been somewhat of a roller coaster. They looked to have wrapped up their Week 1 game, only for a late field goal to lead to an overtime loss. Then, in Week 2, they defeated the Chiefs in a tense and exciting battle. Week 3 against the Lions should have been easier, but Justin Tucker’s magic clinched a victory.
fantasypros.com

Teddy Bridgewater leads Broncos to Week 3 win

Bridgewater was efficient and spread the ball around on Sunday. But, the truth of the matter, he didn't have to do much as the Broncos routed the Jets 26-0. This is HC Vic Fangio's ideal win. Tough Defense, clock management, and a ground and pound offense. Bridgewater remains a solid QB2 or bye week fill-in moving forward.
chatsports.com

Jets at Broncos Week 3 Preview: Who to watch, odds, best bets

It just doesn’t get any easier for this Jets offense, which is led by a rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson. New York in Week 1 faced a Carolina defense that’s atop the league in both yards allowed per game and points allowed per game. Then in Week 2, it went up against a Bill Belichick defense in a home loss to New England.
USA Today

Broncos vs. Ravens: Quick preview for NFL Week 4

The Denver Broncos (3-0) will host the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday afternoon. Here’s our quick preview for the AFC showdown. Broncos’ keys to victory: The Ravens have a stingy run defense, so Denver might not...
