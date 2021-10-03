Ravens' Latavius Murray: Expected starter Sunday

Murray is expected to draw the start at running back for the Ravens in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Pre-game reports suggested that Murray was trending toward a Week 4 start, and that notion appears to have been solidified by the fact that the Ravens made Ty'Son Williams (who's logged 27 carries for 164 in three games to date) a healthy scratch. Also, in Baltimore's backfield Sunday will be a pair of experienced options in Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman, but of the team's veteran RB trio in uniform versus Denver, Murray looks like the higher-percentage fantasy option this week.