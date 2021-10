DETROIT, MI (WKZO-AM/FM): Dan Campbell and the Lions have a tough test this Sunday when Lamar Jackson and the Ravens come to town. Jackson put on another magnificent performance in Baltimore’s 36-35 win over Kansas City last week, throwing for 239 yards and a touchdown and rushing for over 100 yards and two scores. The Lions are still looking for their first win of the season after a 35-17 loss to the Packers on Monday Night Football. Jared Goff threw two touchdowns in the loss, but also turned the ball over twice.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO