Joe Manchin leans over deck of his yacht to tell protesters he will oppose Medicare expansion

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Democratic senator Joe Manchin had an awkward exchange with protesters from the deck of his yacht this week as his party was forced to delay voting on two infrastructure bills because he has opposed parts of the legislation.

From his $250,000 boat named “Almost Heaven” on the Potomac River in DC, the centrist from West Virginia explained why he opposed a major part of the bill championed by progressives - the expansion of Medicare to include dental and vision care, and hearing aids.

“We will get to that eventually, but right now we can’t even take care...it’s going to go broke in 2026,” he said of the medicare trust fund. “Let us fix and repair that first.”

Mr Manchin’s words were booed by activists who had reached the senator in a small fleet of kayaks to urge him to support various aspects of the reconciliation bill.

Democrats hope to pass the bill on a party line basis and sign into law using a budget measure to avoid expected unified opposition from Republicans.

“This is our one chance right now to pass this legislation,” one protester told the senator, pointing out that Republicans are widely projected to win control of at least one chamber of Congress next year.

The Independent contacted Mr Manchin’s office to inquire about whether the image of him appearing onboard an expensive houseboat clashes with his demand that Democrats slash roughly $2trillion worth of programs from the $3.5tn reconciliation bill.

Mr Manchin is opposed to the expansion of Medicare. He told the protesters that it will be unable to fully cover health insurance costs by 2026 unless action is taken by Congress to increase revenues or cut spending.

Democrats reset the deadline for the passage of their two infrastructure bills to 31 October on Saturday after Mr Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema indicated they both opposed the reconciliation bill at its current size, triggering a threat from dozens of House members to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure compromise bill unless the Senate first passed the $3.5 tn package and sent it to the House.

Progressives have seethed at the two conservative members of their party’s Senate caucus in recent days over their opposition to the $3.5tn number and publicly vowed to seek out and fund primary challengers to the pair, though Ms Sinema and Mr Manchin are not up for reelection until 2024.

Comments / 112

just me
5d ago

They don’t care they get benefits for life and have made profits from all the wheeling and dealing on the hill. It’s time for a complete overhaul of the hill. Compromise is always in order and for the people not about self.

Reply(13)
31
Brenda Love
5d ago

He don't care about the American people. he get medical and he just don't care about the American people. we put them in office to help us and they don't. it's time to start voting them out of office and get someone in there that will help us. it's all about him.

Reply(1)
10
Maureen Solomon Sullivan
5d ago

A d how much was AOC's ticket to the Met Gala as well as the cost of her dress, & other goodies she received as benefits???

Reply(2)
15
Washington Post

Bernie Sanders erupts at Joe Manchin, and a deeper dispute is revealed

We’re finally getting the grand public argument among Democrats that we deserve. With Sen. Bernie Sanders ratcheting up his attacks on Sen. Joe Manchin III over President Biden’s agenda, this is being widely depicted as a window into intraparty tensions over legislative arcana. But the Vermont independent’s broadside also ripped the lid off a deeper dispute — over what kind of economy we have and what it really means to invest in our people.
mediaite.com

McConnell Slams Schumer’s ‘Childish Behavior,’ Warns He Will Not Help Democrats With Debt Ceiling in December

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned President Joe Biden on Friday that he will not help the Democrats again in December, when the temporary debt ceiling increase expires, because of the “tantrum” thrown by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) following the vote. In a letter to Biden, McConnell slammed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Manchin blasts Schumer’s GOP-bashing floor speech: ‘Civility is gone’

Sen. Joe Manchin couldn’t bear to watch Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s GOP-trashing floor speech Thursday night — covering his face and ultimately walking away during the comments. The animated reaction came as Schumer was speaking before the Senate officially extended the government’s borrowing authority — and it was all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
